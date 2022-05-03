GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Three students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman online and then tried to blackmail a teacher after he sent photos to the fictitious profile, officials say.

The students, all between the ages of 14 and 15, made a dating profile using photos from the internet, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Captain Jim Charon told News 8. They posed as a 35-year-old woman.

Charon said a Gobles-area driver’s education instructor and schoolteacher sent a sexually-explicit photo to that profile.

The students then tried to blackmail the teacher, threatening to send the photo to other students, the sheriff’s captain said. The students later did send the photo to others.

The situation went on for about a week and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted Monday night.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.