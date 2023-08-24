A photo of the stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle and pink bicycle provided by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a scooter and three bikes were stolen from a Paw Paw storage unit, deputies say.

It was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found that the lock had been removed from a rental storage unit located at 37802 Red Arrow Highway.

A green 1977 Harley-Davidson Sportster, a red 1952 Cushman scooter and three bicycles — one pink, one green and one blue — had been stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

A photo of the stolen Cushman scooter, blue bicycle and green bicycle provided by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

The renter believes the burglary happened within the last month, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.