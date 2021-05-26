Deputies seek missing woman last seen near Bangor

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County are asking for help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Juanita McDonald, 59, was last seen Tuesday around 11 p.m. in Bangor Township near County Road 376 and County Road 687.

Deputies say McDonald walked out of a home in an unknown direction. A K-9 unit assisted in trying to find her but was not successful. A Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office drone was also used in an aerial search but did not find her.

Family members say McDonald was suffering from health issues that would impact her mental capacity.

McDonald is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 170 pounds with long gray hair. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.