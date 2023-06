GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two retail fraud suspects.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., three women stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Lawrence, deputies said.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information about two of the suspects, pictured below.

A photo provided by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office of a suspect in a June 20, 2023 case of retail fraud.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact deputies at 269.657.3101. Tips can also be submitted online.