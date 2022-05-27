GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a 15-year-old Gobles teen.

The sheriff’s office said that Gabriel Reynoso ran away from home on May 16 around 2:30 p.m. and hasn’t returned home since.

Deputies say they have followed multiple leads but haven’t found him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or your local police department.