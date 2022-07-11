Deputies at the scene of a crash on Westnedge near I-94 in Portage on July 11, 2022.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested in Portage after a high-speed chase involving robbery suspects Monday, deputies say.

Deputies chased after the suspects from Paw Paw on I-94, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office told News 8. It said the speed of the chase reached over 100 mph.

The car eventually got off the highway at Westnedge Avenue in Portage and crashed with another car at an intersection.

Sheriff’s Deputies in Van Buren County chased robbery suspects to the Westnedge exit off I-94 in Portage. The suspect vehicle hit another car at the intersection. Westnedge SB at I-94 as crews clean up pic.twitter.com/ctEWjsh14g — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) July 11, 2022

All four people in the car were arrested, deputies say.

There were no major injuries.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the number of people arrested. We regret the error, which has been fixed.