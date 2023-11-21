WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman accused of driving drunk with her 4-year-old daughter in the car was arrested after a police chase in Van Buren County early Tuesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it started after authorities received a report of a silver SUV with no taillights driving erratically and going through traffic lights in Paw Paw.

A Paw Paw police officer tried pulling the driver over, but she did not stop and continued northbound on M-40. A Van Buren County sheriff’s sergeant was able to deflate both front tires with stop sticks. The driver continued for a quarter mile before stopping near the intersection of M-40 and M-43 in Waverly Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver tried to run away but lost her balance and fell, hitting her head on the asphalt. She was then taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

When authorities checked her vehicle, they found her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat. The girl was put in the custody of a family member, according to VBCSO.

When the woman was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said she tried to kick a deputy. She was later taken to the Van Buren County Jail and faces several charges, including operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.