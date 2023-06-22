HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man threatened a Hartford gas station clerk with a knife after trying to leave with things he had not paid for, deputies say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station on County Road 687 off I-94.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the man drove up on a motorcycle, went in to the convenience store and tried to buy some things. When his credit card was declined, he walked behind the counter and hit the clerk in the head with the bag of things he had tried to buy, deputies say.

The clerk fought back. The man made it outside and the clerk followed. There, deputies say, the suspect pulled a knife on the clerk, who backed off and called 911.

Deputies soon arrived and found the suspect still in the parking lot. They say he was still carrying the knife and also had meth paraphernalia.

The man, a 50-year-old from Coloma, was jailed. His name was not released Thursday.