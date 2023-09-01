The scene of a deadly single-car crash in Arlington Township on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a single-car crash near Bangor early Thursday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on M-43 near 52nd Street in Arlington Township, east of Bangor.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe the vehicle was heading westbound on M-43 when it left the roadway and struck multiple trees. The car broke apart, and part of it caught on fire.

The driver, a 21-year-old Bangor man, was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not been released.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.