KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on 62nd Street near the intersection of 79th Avenue in Keeler Township, south of Hartford.

Deputies said the car was heading southbound on 62nd when it appears to have started swerving, lost control, went off the roadway and rolled several times. The driver, a 37-year-old Decatur-area man, was thrown from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to VBCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call VBCSO at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.