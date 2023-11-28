PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man fired several gunshots outside of his home near Lawton in hopes of getting medical attention.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, it received multiple reports of gunshots and a man yelling on Gravel Lake Drive in Porter Township.

Due to previous dealings at the house, the sheriff’s office said it was able to identify a suspect. Then, multiple law enforcement agencies responded and set up a perimeter around the house. After being ordered to get out of the house, the man surrendered without incident.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect told authorities he suffers from severe foot and leg pain. He said he needed medical attention and tried to call 911 several times but couldn’t get help due to bad cellphone reception. Out of frustration, the sheriff’s office said the man thought if he started shooting his guns in his yard, he would get his neighbors to call 911, eventually getting him medical attention.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the news release.

Authorities took several rifles and shotguns from the house, including the four used Tuesday that were lined up outside the door, the release said.

The case has been sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office for review of reckless discharge of a firearm charges, the sheriff’s office said.