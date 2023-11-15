DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hurt following an accidental shooting in Decatur Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a hang-up call on 72nd Avenue and 39th Street at 1:20 a.m. While they were on their way, another call came in about a 35-year-old man from Decatur who shot himself in the leg.

Once deputies arrived, they found a man in a driveway with a shotgun wound to the upper right thigh. Deputies applied first aid and used a tourniquet on the victim before he was transported to the hospital.

The man told deputies that he was walking in the woods on his property, holding a shotgun, when he tripped and accidentally fired the weapon.

Deputies found the shotgun about a quarter-mile back in the woods where the man said the accident happened. The shotgun had a broken trigger guard and was fully loaded with a combination of buckshot and slugs, they said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined that the shooting was an accident.