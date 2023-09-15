GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mattawan-area teenager reported missing last week has been found, investigators say.

The 17-year-old, whose name News 8 is no longer using because she is a minor, was discovered in Georgia, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said it is in contact with Georgia authorities in regards to the case.

The teen was believed to have climbed out a window at her home in Almena Township early Friday and taken off. The sheriff’s office said she logged out of a family tracking app and turned off her phone. She left a note saying she would be gone for four to seven days and that she would be safe. She promised to come back, but the letter also contained mentions of suicide, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office put out a request Friday for the public to keep an eye out for the her. It was not immediately clear how she got to Georgia.