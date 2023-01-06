HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help investigating a shooting that left a horse dead.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 55th Street near Territorial Road after receiving a report that a miniature horse was found dead in its pen with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

An undated courtesy photo of the miniature horse.

The victim told deputies that Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. they heard two gunshots near their home.

Investigators believe that the horse was shot from the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.