ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

It started around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when the sheriff’s office says a deputy was flagged down by passing motorists for a reckless driver on eastbound M-43.

When deputies made a traffic stop and exited the patrol vehicle, the suspect drove away. The pursuit ended when the suspect went onto a dirt two-track road and lost control of his car, according to a VBCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect got out of the car with a beer still in his hand and tried to run away into a nearby cornfield. However, deputies were able to catch him and take him into custody, according to the release.

Preliminary results show the driver had an alcohol content almost four times over the legal limit, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Florida man, was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and open intoxicants.