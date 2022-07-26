WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies found eight stolen Bitcoin mining machines, worth thousands of dollars each, and illegal drugs at a house near Paw Paw.

On Tuesday morning, detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant to search a house on Bellware Blvd. between Klett Road and Margurite Lane in Waverly Township based on a tip that there would be stolen Bitcoin mining machines there.

When detectives arrived, they found six people inside and eight Bitcoin mining machines, which are worth anywhere from $10,000 to $13,000 each, according to the sheriff’s office. The machines were in the basement and garage of the home.

Narcotics detectives also found some methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The victims of the stolen Bitcoin machines came to the location and identified the machines as the ones that had been stolen, deputies said.

There were no arrests made, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies are still investigating, but the sheriff’s office said it will submit charges to the prosecutor once the investigation is complete.