COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who purposely drove an excavator into a Van Buren County lake.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report about an excavator in Lower Jeptha Lake in Columbia Township, northeast of Bangor.

The sheriff’s office was called after neighbors checked on a vacation property for a family in Illinois and noticed damage to the property and the excavator in the lake.

The Van Buren County dive team and a towing company were able to get the excavator of the lake. Once out of the water, deputies found that the gas pedal was forced down with a brick, according to the sheriff’s office.

An excavator was removed from Lower Jeptha Lake in Columbia Township on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office) A photo of the brick used to drive an excavator into Lower Jeptha Lake in Columbia Township. (Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s unknown when the excavator was driven into the lake, and the sheriff’s office said there were no suspects at this time.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.