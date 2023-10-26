DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man who they found parked in the middle of the street told them he had methamphetamine in his car.

At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Van Buren County deputies noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of County Road 669 near 88th Avenue in Decatur Township. Detectives pulled up behind the vehicle with their lights on. The driver, a 32-year-old Cassopolis man, asked why he was being pulled over. Detectives told him he was not able to park in the middle of a county road.

The driver told them he was smoking marijuana and thought he was being followed. He then told them he had a couple ounces of meth in the car. Detectives searched the vehicle and found over 35 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

After an interview with the man, detectives told him they would be getting a warrant to arrest him for possession with intent to deliver meth.

Anyone with information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or your local police department.