DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver may have been distracted by an iPad just before a head-on crash in Van Buren County, according to deputies.

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. on County Road 668 in Decatur Township north of County Road 669, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. A black Hyundai Sonata driven by a 66-year-old Edwardsburg man was headed south on County Road 668 when it drifted to the right and then over-corrected, ending up in the opposite lane, deputies said. It crashed into a northbound black Dodge Ram towing a utility trailer, which was being driven by a 29-year-old Decatur man.

Based on investigation and witness statements, deputies believe the driver of the Sonata may have been distracted by “media displayed on an iPad.”

The driver of the Sonata was taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger in the Dodge Ram pickup reported no injuries.