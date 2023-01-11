HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man wanted on a parole violation led them on a chase in Van Buren County Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8 a.m. when deputies tried to pull a driver over for speeding along County Road 681 near County Road 376, south of Bangor.

Deputies say the driver didn’t stop and instead kept going south on Country Road 681 at speeds of between 55 mph and 70 mph. Sheriff Dan Abbott, who was among those responding, laid down spike strips near Butcher Road, but the suspect drove around them.

The driver then turned west onto Red Arrow Highway toward Hartford. Upon encountering Hartford police, he made a U-turn on Red Arrow Highway. Abbott, who was still giving chase, pulled his cruiser in front of the suspect’s car and Hartford police blocked it in from behind. Another deputy pulled alongside the suspect’s car so he couldn’t run away.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect’s car “made contact” with Abbott’s cruiser, but no one was hurt.

Kevonte McNeely, 31, of the Grand Rapids area, was arrested for fleeing eluding. The sheriff’s office said he was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation after being convicted of a weapons charge.