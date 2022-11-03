GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.

The body of a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo was found in a farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Deputies say he was found by a man looking for hunting property.

The sheriff’s office said the death is “suspicious in nature.” Deputies are investigating how he died and why his body was found in the field. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

The man’s name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin, authorities say.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or your local police department.