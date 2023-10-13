WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two people were hurt Friday in a crash near Paw Paw — then, 20 minutes later, a volunteer firefighter heading to the scene of the first crash was involved in a second crash.
The first crash happened at the intersection of M-43 and 40th Street around 3:45 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a Jeep Patriot was heading west when the driver crossed the center line, hitting a Dodge Ram head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The second crash happened on the 37000 block of M-43 slightly after 4 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said a volunteer firefighter with the Paw Paw Fire Department was responding to the first crash, heading west on M-43 in a personal Jeep Liberty. When a westbound Ford Taurus tried to turn left into a driveway, the Jeep Liberty hit the Ford Taurus, the sheriff’s office said. Both drivers were taken to the hospital via ambulance, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to deputies.
Deputies said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes.