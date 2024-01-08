ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies are searching for three suspects in connection to break-ins at two marijuana facilities in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:20 a.m. Monday it received a report of a break-in at Higher Breed on E. Main Street near the intersection of N. Pine Street in Breedsville, northeast of Bangor.

It appears interior security devices were able to stop the suspects from stealing any products, according to the sheriff’s office.

While investigating the first break-in, the sheriff’s office said around 3:40 a.m., it received a report of a break-in at Canna43 at the intersection of County Road 653 and M-43 in Almena Township in eastern Van Buren County.

Three men were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of product before law enforcement arrived, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office believes both break-ins are connected. The suspects were all last seen wearing long pants, hoodies, hats, gloves and masks. They were seen driving a black, late model Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.