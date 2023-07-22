COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt and an Illinois man was arrested for boating while intoxicated on Silver Lake Saturday, deputies say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were sent to a residence on Silver Lake on a report of two injured people.

A 43-year-old from Illinois was operating a Jet Ski and pulling an inflatable raft, which was carrying a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old from Illinois, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the 43-year-old man made a turn that caused the raft — and the two people on it — to swing and hit a floating wooden dock.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The 15-year-old was checked on scene and released, according to deputies.

No names were released Saturday.