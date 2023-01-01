LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, MIch. (WOOD) — Two people were killed at a New Year’s party near Lawrence when a man started firing a gun in celebation, deputies say.

It happened just after midnight Sunday on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went there after somone called 911 to report one person shot in the back and another in the head.

Once there, they found a 40-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to his head. A 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times was alert when deputies arrived but died later at the hospital. Neither of the men’s names were released by deputies Sunday morning.

Deputies said the men were at a small New Year’s party. The group set off fireworks to celebrate and one of the men started shooting.

A 62-year-old Lawrence man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. After deputies finish their investigation, the case will be handed over to the county prosecutor, who may decide to add more charges.

The name of the 62-year-old was not released Sunday pending arraignment.