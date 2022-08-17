ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a chase near Mattawan on Wednesday.

It started around 2:20 a.m. on Red Arrow Highway near County Road 652 in Antwerp Township. A deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for suspicion of operating while intoxicated but the vehicle did not stop, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies chased the vehicle, which reached top speeds of around 75 mph, the sheriff’s office said. It said the vehicle eventually stopped on 30th Street near 40th Avenue in Almena Township.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into nearby woods, deputies say. A K-9 unit was able to track him down.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man from the Paw Paw area, was arrested, the sheriff’s office said. It said he told deputies he had been drinking that night, and he was lodged on flee and elude, open intoxicants, operating while intoxicated and multiple warrants.

A 43-year-old woman from the Paw Paw area was also in the car. Deputies say she was released on scene and no charges are being sought for her.