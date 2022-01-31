Defendant dies before murder case goes to trial

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was charged with felony murder has died before her case could go to trial.

In a motion hearing on Monday, Frances Collins’ attorney Gary Stewart said she had died but did not specify a date.

The prosecution then announced that it would file to not prosecute.

After a lengthy investigation, Collins was arrested in October 2020 and charged with felony murder related to vulnerable adult abuse of Donald Collins, who died on Feb. 6, 2019 in Hartford Township.

According to court records, she was out on bond as of February 2021.

Collins and victim are not related to each other, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.