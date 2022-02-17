Decatur man faces prison time after poached bucks plea

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that 33-year-old Justin Ernst of Decatur pleaded guilty in Van Buren County to one count each of possession of a firearm and obtaining a hunting license when ineligible and three counts of illegal taking/possessing whitetail deer. (courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man faces prison time and can no longer hunt in the state after pleading guilty to charges stemming from illegal deer poaching.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that 33-year-old Justin Ernst of Decatur pleaded guilty in Van Buren County to one count each of possession of a firearm and obtaining a hunting license when ineligible and three counts of illegal taking/possessing whitetail deer.

He was charged last year after DNR officials seized nine trophy whitetail bucks from a barn Ernst frequented. Michigan State Police officers were actually investigating a domestic violence complaint when they saw several dead deer in a barn and tipped off two conservation officers about the deer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a November release.

Officials say Ernst has a prior 2018 DNR conviction for illegally taking or possessing white-tailed deer. He also has previous convictions of possession of meth, third-degree fleeing a police officer and third offense operating a vehicle while under the influence, online state prison records show.

His plea agreement includes a sentence of between 18 months and five years in state prison.