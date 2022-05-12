HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of I-94 in Van Buren County was closed for several as crews were to clear debris after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-94 at the 45 mile marker in Hartford Township.

One semi-truck had pulled over on the side of the highway after experiencing a mechanical issue. A passing semi-truck struck the rear corner of the trailer, damaging each truck’s trailer and causing both to lose their cargo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the debris field was around 300 yards long and covered both westbound lanes.

The sheriff’s office said the westbound lanes were closed for around five hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

There were no reports of injuries.