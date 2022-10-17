SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven city commissioners are considering changes to ordinances regarding food trucks, which includes not being allowed to operate within city limits from November through April.

The proposed changes would affect the regulatory code and zoning ordinances associated with food trucks. If these pass, they would be able to operate year-round. The proposal also includes changes to where they can park and how many licenses can be given out, which would be on a first come, first serve basis.

During the city commission’s meeting on Monday, the public comment period included one person who took issue with how these changes might affect brick-and-mortar stores in the city’s downtown district.

“It’s short on creativity and addressing the unique situation and character of our town and city, and trying to preserve that character while not prohibiting or minimizing entrepreneurship,” that person said.

Monique Crawley, co-owner of the Fruit Street Kitchen food truck, argued that the multiple additions to the proposed changes steered the discussion away from the main goal: to remove the limit on when food trucks like hers can operate during the year.

“It seems as though the requests that were originally brought about and put on the table, are kind of now being ignored to be honest,” she said. “Because there are more questions and concerns that came up that … seem like bigger issues to them — like being downtown — which is not something that we have requested.”

City commissioners unanimously voted to send the changes to the city’s planning commission for a workshop, which is scheduled for Nov. 14.