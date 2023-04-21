COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory in an area south of South Haven after a work crew hit a water main, causing a leak.

The advisory was issued Friday for an area of 77th Street north of 28th Avenue in Covert Township. Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

A map shows the area in Covert Township affected by a boil water advisory that was issued April 21, 2023.

The South Haven Area Sewer Authority says a boring company hit the main at the intersection of 77th and 28th, causing a large leak. They shut down the main to fix the damage.

The leak caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say they are conducting tests to confirm the water safe. Once that happens, the advisory can be lifted.