DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple departments responded to a fire at an abandoned house in Van Buren County Thursday afternoon.

The fire started before 3:25 p.m. on 42nd Street north of 82nd Avenue in Decatur Township. Crews with the Decatur Hamilton Fire Department responded to find an empty house on fire as well as the woods around it.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked for hours to put it out, closing down 42nd Street. “Several small explosions” happened while they battled the fire, deputies said.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the house had been abandoned for several years. It’s unclear what started the fire but it is being investigated.

A photo of fire damage at an abandoned home in Decatur Township. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer 269.343.2100 or your local police department.