Crews battle a fire at the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor on Dec. 17, 2022. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are battling a fire at a commercial building in Bangor Saturday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., crews were sent to a fire at Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near E. Arlington Street after a Bangor police officer spotted the fire while on patrol.

Responding crews report that almost immediately after arriving, the roof at the front of the building collapsed. Areal units from the South Haven Area Emergency Services and Harford were called to assist.

It’s unclear if anyone is hurt.

M-43 east of Bangor is closed in both directions, SHAES said. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.