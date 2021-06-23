Covert Township police seek tips in 1993 murder of student

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Covert Township investigators say they are revisiting a cold case murder from 1993, working to find out who shot an 18-year-old high school student.

On April 18, 1993, Maurice Walker was found dead near a creek where he had gone fishing only half a mile from his home in the South Haven area. Police said at the time that they believed he had been killed the previous day. He was shot once in the chest at close range.

Walker was a senior at Covert High School. At the time of his death, his principal described him as a model student.

Covert Township Police Department Chief Jay Allen told News 8 Wednesday that his department has been taking a closer look at the case since January after detectives noticed some details that sparked their interest. He would not specify what those details were.

The chief added that the department goes back to unsolved cold cases every five years. This time around, detectives asked Michigan State Police to help them.

Allen urged anyone with any information about the case, no matter how small it may seem, to contact Covert Township PD Detective Alan Marler at 269.906.7098 or MSP Sgt. Kyle Gorham at 269.621.5725.

Photo via The Herald-Palladium.