Construction worker killed in crash near Paw Paw

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are investigating a crash that killed a construction worker.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-94 westbound and county road 653 in Antwerp Township.

Investigators say a construction worker was operating a crane during bridge work, and tried to jump from the crane before it was hit by a semi truck traveling westbound.

The worker died at the scene. The driver of the semi has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.