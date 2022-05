SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An inspection will close the Dyckman Avenue bridge over the Black River Tuesday.

The bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10, the South Haven Department of Public Works said in a Thursday release. It will be closed to both drivers and marine traffic.

The Dyckman Avenue bridge over the Black River will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10. Drivers should follow the detour. (Courtesy South Haven Department of Public Works)

Drivers should follow the detour. Marine traffic that requires access should call the bridge operator with a three hour notice.