GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a chimney fire spread to a house in Geneva Township early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the area of Baseline Road and 60th Street for a chimney fire.

Responding fire crews learned that the fire had spread into the walls and roof, the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) said.

Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services: A photo of firefighters battling a chimney fire in Geneva Township. (March 27, 2022)

Everyone inside the house safely evacuated, SHAES said. The family’s pet dog and cat were found safe.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family, SHAES said.