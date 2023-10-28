ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he became trapped under a UTV and was rescued Friday.

Around 5:45 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 48th Street near 44th Avenue after receiving reports that a 5-year-old boy was trapped under a UTV.

A responding deputy and several others at the scene lifted the UTV off the child, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said he has since been released from the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the boy becoming trapped.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The incident remains under investigation.