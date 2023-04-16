HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hartford man was taken into custody Saturday after a police chase reached speeds over 100 mph.

Around 7 p..m, a deputy with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling on County Road 687 near I-94 when a southbound gray Nissan Titan crossed the center line, almost hitting the patrol vehicle.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle and a pursuit began. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver, later identified as a 28-year-old Hartford man, crashed into a hill on a turn before being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the man was intoxicated at the time. He has two prior OWI arrests.

He is being held on charges of fleeing/eluding, OWI third offense and driving with a revoked license.

The case remains under investigation.