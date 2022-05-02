NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged in connection to the 2018 murder of a Geneva Township man.

On Friday, Jonathan Batiste Anderson, 37, of Charleston, South Carolina was arrested on charges of open murder, felony firearm and perjury. The charges stem for the 2018 murder of 47-year-old Shaun Pierre Gill, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held with no bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on May 11.

The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for Patrick James Watkins, 32, and Roxanne Marie Mills, 31. They are being held in the Michigan Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Watkins faces charges of open murder and felony firearm. Mills faces a charge of perjury. They will be arraigned once a court order for them to be brought from their respective prisons has been issued, the sheriff’s office said.

Gill was shot and killed on March 1, 2018, around 9 p.m. at his home in the Ports of Call West mobile home park near the intersection of M-43 and 20th Avenue.

At the time deputies said a suspect showed up at victim’s door, pulled out a gun and shot Gill. A woman inside the home hid in the bathroom and called police.

A home security camera helped members of the Van Buren County Major Crimes Task Force identify Watkins and Anderson, the sheriff’s office said.

“I can tell you there have been long hours, days, months and years of hard work into this homicide investigation. Hundreds of interviews were conducted to get this investigation to where it is today,” Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.