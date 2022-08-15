KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police have released a man whom troopers arrested in connection to a deadly crash on Friday after discovering he was not the at-fault driver.

On Monday, MSP said after additional investigating, troopers learned that Renato Florez was not the driver of the van that hit a motorcycle, killing 27-year-old Darek Jamal Bullock-Mills and all charges have been dropped.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of 90th Avenue and 67th Street.

Responding troopers learned that a Ford panel van was heading westbound on 90th Avenue and crossed the center line, crashing head-on with the eastbound motorcycle, driven by Bullock-Mills.

Troopers were told Florez was the driver of the van. He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

On Sunday, MSP said troopers followed up on new evidence discovered on Saturday. This led to troopers learning the names of additional passengers and witnesses who were inside the van and left the scene before officers arrived.

The witnesses said a different person was the driver. This person is still at large. Troopers are looking for them.