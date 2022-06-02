HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy pried open a locked cabinet to get a gun that he later used to fire a shot during an armed robbery, Hartford police say.

“It all happened real fast,” said the cashier at a gas station that police say the boy robbed at gunpoint.

The cashier, who asked only to be identified only by her first name, Jessica, told News 8 she had never seen the boy before. She said he walked into the gas station convenience store on Main Street near S. East Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday carrying a backpack.

“He walked in and he stood by the door and he just kind of stared at me,” she recalled.

Jessica said she asked him if he needed anything and he declined, getting in line behind a customer. When that customer finished checking out, the 12-year-old walked up to the counter.

“As he was walking up, he pulled the gun out of his pocket and put the bag on the counter at the same time and told me, ‘Give me all your money,’” Jessica said. “I asked him, ‘Are you serious?’ and he said, ‘Yes,’ and he fired a round. He said, ‘Put all your money in my bag.”

Jessica was stunned. She said a customer behind the boy ran out of the store.

“I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I got in the safe. I grabbed a bag of money and I put it in his bag and he ran out.”

Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on video.

In a 911 call, Jessica expressed astonishment at how young the boy was.

“He was just a little boy. He was probably like, I don’t know, like maybe 10? Ten or 11?” she can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher in a recording of the call obtained by News 8. “He was so young. I didn’t know what — I thought he was (expletive) with me.”

Hartford police caught the boy soon after the robbery. They say the bag of cash contained thousands of dollars.

Jessica has been working as a cashier at the Hartford Marathon for almost a year and said nothing like this has ever happened to her before. While she said she thought about not returning to work the next day, ultimately, Jessica came in.

“Gotta work,” she said.

On Thursday morning, she put a sign up in the storefront window that reads, “No backpacks allowed in store.”

A sign reading “No bags allowed in store” hangs at the Hartford gas station the day after it was robbed at gunpoint, apparently by a 12-year-old. (June 2, 2022)

A bullet hole in the ceiling of the Hartford gas station that was robbed. (June 2, 2022)

A Marathon in Hartford the day after it was robbed at gunpoint. (June 2, 2022)

“It’s the same age as my youngest. It’s sad.” Jessica told News 8. “Parents aren’t doing their jobs.”

Police say the boy got the handgun from a locked cabinet in the home where he lived. He pried open the cabinet to get the gun, which belonged to his guardian.