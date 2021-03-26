Car, semi involved in fiery wreck on I-196 near South Haven

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car and semi-truck burst into flames after colliding head-on on I-196 south of South Haven Friday.

The crash is believed to be fatal, emergency responders said.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on northbound I-196 about three miles south of M-140 in Covert Township.

Witnesses told emergency responders that a southbound car crossed the median and hit the semi, which was hauling several pickup trucks on a trailer. The car ended up pinned underneath the semi in the ditch alongside the road.

Video from a passerby shows the semi cab was engulfed in flames. The sounds of at least two small explosions could be heard.

Firefighters fight a blaze that sparked after a car and semi-truck collided head-on on I-196 south of South Haven on March 26, 2021. (Tom Renner/South Haven Area Emergency Services)

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while emergency crews were on the scene.