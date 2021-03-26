Car, semi involved in fiery wreck on I-196 near South Haven

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car and semi-truck burst into flames after colliding head-on on I-196 south of South Haven Friday.
The crash is believed to be fatal, emergency responders said.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on northbound I-196 about three miles south of M-140 in Covert Township.
Witnesses told emergency responders that a southbound car crossed the median and hit the semi, which was hauling several pickup trucks on a trailer. The car ended up pinned underneath the semi in the ditch alongside the road.
Video from a passerby shows the semi cab was engulfed in flames. The sounds of at least two small explosions could be heard.
The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while emergency crews were on the scene.