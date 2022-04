SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a single-car crash near South Haven Sunday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on 76th Street in South Haven Township.

A car was going northbound and left the road, the South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a release. The car sideswiped a tree and then caught fire.

First responders at the scene of a crash on 76th Street in South Haven Township. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

The driver helped his passenger, who was injured, get out of the car, SHAES said. The passenger was taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.