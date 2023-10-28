ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A camper is a “total loss” after a Saturday morning fire in Almena Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 6 a.m., Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Whiskey Run Road near County Road 652 to assist the Paw Par Fire Department with a fire.

Responding deputies found a travel trailer/camper that was being lived in behind a pole barn on fire as well as the pole barn it was parked behind.

The sheriff’s office said the property owner called 911 to report the fire.

The scene of a camper fire in Almena Township on Oct. 28, 2023. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office) The scene of a camper fire in Almena Township on Oct. 28, 2023. (Courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found the two people who lived in the camper. They had left the scene and were driving several miles away. They were interviewed and turned over to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, deputies believe the fire started in the camper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The fire remains under investigation.