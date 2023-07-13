ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after many items were stolen from a Bangor-area business that is again pushing through adversity.

An electrical fire destroyed the Arlington Trading Post building on M-43 near E. Arlington Street in December. The co-owners, Levon Mock and his wife, decided to push forward and continue their passion project outdoors. It eventually paid off.

Arlington Trading Post sells yard art and other outdoor items. (July 13, 2023)

“Obviously, the storefront would help and draw more people in because they’re not sure what to do until they come up and read some of the signs. But I would say our sales are better than what we expected,” Mock told News 8.

They installed an after-hours drop box to take cash and Mock said honest customers used it.

“That made us make that decision, like ‘OK, let’s do a spring order. We’ll do outdoor service, people on their own.’ We put up a couple of extra cameras and try to catch everything. So far, that’s worked out great for us.”

The cameras came in handy when the Mocks were looking through footage from earlier this week.

“Someone (was) walking around in the middle of the night … two to three hours, two different trips, (and we) saw some things going back and forth,” he said.

According to Mock, the suspect stole multiple small items together worth hundreds of dollars.

“We’ve got three adult Bigfoots roasting marshmallows. We only got two kids, so I’m assuming she grabbed one of the kids,” he pointed out. “Some of the smaller flower pieces, something that’s easier to carry, take around.”

Other items, he said, included a couple of Harley Davidson signs and a small, armored knight.

“In the large scheme of things and everything we’ve done this year, it’s a small drop in the bucket, but it is frustrating that somebody’s looking to take advantage,” Mock said.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect were shared on the business’s Facebook page Wednesday evening and had been shared more than 270 times as of Thursday.

“We posted what we posted and we’re sharing this just to let people know who are thinking about doing it that it’s obviously not right,” Mock said.

While the owners hope the suspect will be caught and held accountable, Mock said they will continue business as usual, taking it one day at a time.

“We kind of finally figured out a niche and kind of going all-in and pushing forward and everybody in the area has been great and supportive,” he said.

Anyone with information that could help them is urged to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.2006.