SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Cities and towns across the state are counting down the days until their Independence Day celebrations and fireworks spectaculars.

South Haven’s fireworks are scheduled for Monday, but barricades and cones getting set up Friday were a sign that visitors wouldn’t have to wait long.

Drinking and smoking will not be allowed on South Haven city beaches and parks, with bags, purses and coolers subject to search at both North and South Beach. South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson says animals will not be allowed on the shore, nor will amplified music devices, like speakers.

“That is for the peace of others on the beach, but it’s also for a safety aspect. If we have to make a public safety announcement, whether it’d be weather-related or an incident,” Thompson explained. “The bottom line is … we want a welcoming environment for everybody.”

Anyone thinking about starting their own fireworks show should also think twice.

“They can’t be lit off on any public property, not on our beaches and not in any public streets. That poses a whole ‘nother danger,” Thompson said.

Parking enforcement will also be another big deal. Certain streets, like Erie Street, will temporarily have no parking at all, while others won’t have them allowed on one side. With an additional 20,000-plus people in town expected to see the show, Thompson explains first responders need access in case an emergency happens.

“We need to have ambulances, fire trucks, and our police cars be able to get through,” she said. “It seems like an inconvenience, but … that is for overall safety.”

Both piers will be shut down starting at 9 a.m. Monday, while Dyckman Bridge will close off boat traffic from 9:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. to accommodate drivers heading home after the show.

“A lot of what we do is obviously for safety,” Thompson said. “It’s just so everybody who visits South Haven can have an enjoyable safe time.”

Visitors and beachgoers are hoping the skies will clear up and water conditions will improve, but the extended holiday weekend is still being celebrated with a different kind of boom.

Downtown businesses are already booming. Compared to any time of the year, customer traffic is at its peak around the Fourth of July for Kilwin’s, where visitors can treat themselves to ice cream, fudge and other sweets made from scratch.

“Every day, it’s a little bit more. It just elevates. It’s awesome times,” manager and chocolatier Chuck Powers said. “(It continues) all the way up to Blueberry Festival. Then around Labor Day, it starts dwindling down. People start going back to college and stuff, and families start going back to work.”

With the Fourth of July festivities, including the fireworks, Power says Kilwin’s has added more hours and staffing to accommodate the crowds and it has paid off.

“Basically, we’ve been elevating every year with numbers, sales and all that good stuff,” he explained.

Clothing and retail store Momentum was also feeling the rush, greeting new customers who came a long way.

“I’ve had a lot of people from Ohio. I’ve had people from Kentucky and Tennessee so far. I had two customers from Texas yesterday,” clerk Kelly Gatchell said. “They’re really excited about people seeing the fireworks and that extra time here on the lake.”