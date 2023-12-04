HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire at a storage facility in Hartford Township took firefighters four hours to put out, according to the chief.

The fire broke out around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at a storage facility building on County Road 681 near 60th Avenue, according to Lawrence Township Emergency Services Fire Chief Michael Anchor.

No one was injured. Firefighters battled the flames for four hours, stopping them from spreading to a larger building. However, the storage facility was a total loss, Anchor said.

The building used to be owned by a fruit tree orchard but was purchased by another owner two years ago. It is not clear what the building was being used for, although cars, tractors and tools were housed inside, Anchor said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.