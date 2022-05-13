GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan builder accused of fraud made his first court appearance on Friday.

Our Target 8 Investigators reported Thursday on Trace Antcliff and Lifetime Home Products, now out of business. In Van Buren County, Antcliff is facing two felony fraud charges and a misdemeanor for building without a license.

A widow reportedly gave him $160,000 to start an addition to her son’s home near Gobles so she could move in. Antcliff admits the money disappeared, but he says he doesn’t know where it went. He says somebody else in his company spent it.

Under Michigan law, builders can’t spend client money on anything but that client’s job.

Antcliff is scheduled to be back in court on June 1 for a preliminary hearing to decide if there’s enough evidence to send him to trial.