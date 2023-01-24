WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a brewery near Paw Paw was damaged in a fire.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday it received a report of a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Crossroads located at M-43 and M-40 in Waverly Township, north of Paw Paw.

The fire was initially put out around 1:30 a.m. but rekindled around 3:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe the fire started from an issue with an electrical panel. There are reports of significant damage to the building, according to VBCSO.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.